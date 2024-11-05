Kongsberg awarded $329 million for turrets for ACV-30s
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has been contracted to supply 175 medium calibre cannon Protector Remote Turret 20 (RT20) for ACV-30 vehicles under a US$329 million deal.
The contract includes programme management support, tooling development, associated turret hardware, interfaces and software, logistics management information data development and training support for integration and fielding.
The RT20 is a fully-stabilised turret capable of traversing through 360°. It is crewed by a commander and a gunner and can be operated and reloaded from under the armour of the host platform.
In April 2020, BAE Systems, which is manufacturing four variants of ACV, stated that the RT20 was to be installed on the ACV-30, The following month Kongsberg announced that it would deliver up to 150 RT20s under that contract.
In February this year it was announced that the US Marine Corps had received the first production representative test vehicle of the ACV-30 for testing and evaluation.
The vehicle is the third of type to reach the standard after the ACV Personnel (ACV-P) variant and ACV Command and Control (ACV-C) variants entered full-rate production. The fourth of the type for the USMC, ACV Recovery (ACV-R), still under design and development contract.
