KMW rolls out new 120mm mortar and drone recon modules for Boxer armoured vehicle
KMW and Rheinmetall, partners in the ARTEC consortium which produces the German Boxer 8x8 Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (MRAV), are both continuing to expand the roles that the vehicle can undertake.
This is facilitated by the rear mission module which can be rapidly removed to enable the vehicle to be re-roled, although it is understood that this feature has not so far been adopted by any current Boxer users.
Boxer has now been shown by KMW fitted with a Patria 120mm NEMO turret-mounted mortar system which is already in service with Saudi Arabia installed on a GDLS Canada Light Armoured Vehicle and the UAE Navy on a costal
