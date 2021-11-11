KMW, Rafael and GDELS to establish JV for Trophy

Trophy will equip part of Germany’s Leopard 2 fleet. (Photo: German MoD)

A new Germany-based JV called EuroTrophy will provide potential marketing opportunities, sales and production of the Trophy active protection system in Europe. It is expected to be established by late 2021.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) announced on 11 November that they have signed an agreement to form a JV company to market the Trophy active protection system (APS) in Europe.

EuroTrophy will be a Germany-based company that will provide potential marketing opportunities, sales and production of this APS in the region. It will also supply potential vehicle integration services and related through-life support of Trophy.

Subject to antitrust clearance and other regulatory approvals, the new company is expected to be established by the end of this year.

Germany was the first European nation to choose Trophy to protect part of its Leopard 2 main battle tank fleet. The system recently underwent live-fire trials with the German Army.

The British MoD also released in November a £4.49 million ($6.6 million) contract award for Trophy trials under Phase 2A of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (LEP).