European armies test Israeli active protection system

European land forces have been seeking ways to enhance the safety of their armoured fleet — and in order to protect their platforms against rocket and missile threats, the UK and Germany are betting on the Rafael Trophy APS.

The system will be tested by the British Army under the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (LEP) and it recently underwent live-fire trials with German Leopard 2 main battle tank (MBT).

Rafael announced the success of the tests in Germany on 3 November. A spokesperson for the company told Shephard that the next step of the programme will involve serial deliveries of …