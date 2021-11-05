European armies test Israeli active protection system

John Cockerill exhibits new turret in Spain
Cockerill 1030 is a lightweight, accurate and multi-mission system and combines modularity, reliability and high performance.
European land forces have been seeking ways to enhance the safety of their armoured fleet — and in order to protect their platforms against rocket and missile threats, the UK and Germany are betting on the Rafael Trophy APS.
The system will be tested by the British Army under the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (LEP) and it recently underwent live-fire trials with German Leopard 2 main battle tank (MBT).
Rafael announced the success of the tests in Germany on 3 November. A spokesperson for the company told Shephard that the next step of the programme will involve serial deliveries of …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Cockerill 1030 is a lightweight, accurate and multi-mission system and combines modularity, reliability and high performance.
The Australian Defence Force wants new passive infrared ECM systems for its vehicle fleet, and is currently looking to industry for solutions
Russian UGV projects are set for further development and tests in 2022, although noticeable gaps remain in certain functions.
The Onboard Mortar System was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN, following the requirements of the Marine Corps. The first batch is expected to be delivered in the coming months.
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed two orders with Scania and Volvo for 487 logistics vehicles, with initial deliveries scheduled for 2022.