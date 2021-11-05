To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

European armies test Israeli active protection system

5th November 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Leopard 2 equipped with the Trophy APS. (Photo: German MoD)

The Trophy APS has undergone live-fire tests on German Leopard 2 MBTs, while the British MoD plans trials with the Israeli system as part of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project.

European land forces have been seeking ways to enhance the safety of their armoured fleet — and in order to protect their platforms against rocket and missile threats, the UK and Germany are betting on the Rafael Trophy APS.

The system will be tested by the British Army under the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (LEP) and it recently underwent live-fire trials with German Leopard 2 main battle tank (MBT).

Rafael announced the success of the tests in Germany on 3 November. A spokesperson for the company told Shephard that the next step of the programme will involve serial deliveries of …

