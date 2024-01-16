Khronos UAS integrated with Mission Master UGV for on-the-move ISR system
Elistair’s Khronos containerised automated tethered UAS has been integrated with Rheinmetall’s Mission Master SP UGV to provide an ISR system which can be remotely deployed and operated as a standalone platform.
The two companies partnered after a successful demonstration of the Khronos incorporated with the Mission Master SP, an electric-powered UGV designed for reconnaissance and transport before European military officials at Rheinmetall Canada’s test track in Québec.
The Mission Master is an eight-wheeled UGV designed to fulfil a range of logistics and battlefield support roles. Since 2017, several countries, including the UK, The Netherlands, and an undisclosed Middle Eastern country have made a small number purchases for trials and development purposes
Khronos was unveiled in November and deploys from a transportable box in under two minutes and can stay aloft, even when operating from a moving platform, for up to 24 hours at a stretch, providing continuous day/night coverage of an area 10km in radius.
The system weighs 30.8kg, operates at a maximum altitude of 60m and in winds up to 40km/h. The company described it as providing ‘operators on the move their own pocket watchtower without a heavy investment in training’.
First deliveries of the Khronos are set for March.
