To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Khronos UAS integrated with Mission Master UGV for on-the-move ISR system

Khronos UAS integrated with Mission Master UGV for on-the-move ISR system

16th January 2024 - 16:17 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Mission Master Master UGV has been integrated with Khronos UAS. (Photo: Elistair)

Combining Mission Master, a large UGV which is already in service, and Khronos, a tethered drone system unveiled just two months ago, would offer a remote tower observation capability and reconnaissance on the move.

Elistair’s Khronos containerised automated tethered UAS has been integrated with Rheinmetall’s Mission Master SP UGV to provide an ISR system which can be remotely deployed and operated as a standalone platform.

The two companies partnered after a successful demonstration of the Khronos incorporated with the Mission Master SP, an electric-powered UGV designed for reconnaissance and transport before European military officials at Rheinmetall Canada’s test track in Québec.

The Mission Master is an eight-wheeled UGV designed to fulfil a range of logistics and battlefield support roles. Since 2017, several countries, including the UK, The Netherlands, and an undisclosed Middle Eastern country have made a small number purchases for trials and development purposes

Khronos was unveiled in November and deploys from a transportable box in under two minutes and can stay aloft, even when operating from a moving platform, for up to 24 hours at a stretch, providing continuous day/night coverage of an area 10km in radius.

The system weighs 30.8kg, operates at a maximum altitude of 60m and in winds up to 40km/h. The company described it as providing ‘operators on the move their own pocket watchtower without a heavy investment in training’.

First deliveries of the Khronos are set for March.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us