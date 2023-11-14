Elistair unveils automated tethered observation UAS

Tethered UAV company Elistair has launched a new fully-automated system designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in GPS/GNSS-denied and RF-denied environments.

Unveiling Khronos at MiliPol in Paris, the company said that it could be deployed from a transportable box in less than two minutes and operate from both fixed and mobile platforms with minimal human input.

Elistair CEO Guilhem de Marliave said the company has spent two years developing the system and described it as ‘a simple, organic, long-endurance ISR asset that can be launched at the push of a button’.

The Khronos system weighs 30.8kg, operates at a