Elistair unveils automated tethered observation UAS
Tethered UAV company Elistair has launched a new fully-automated system designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in GPS/GNSS-denied and RF-denied environments.
Unveiling Khronos at MiliPol in Paris, the company said that it could be deployed from a transportable box in less than two minutes and operate from both fixed and mobile platforms with minimal human input.
Elistair CEO Guilhem de Marliave said the company has spent two years developing the system and described it as ‘a simple, organic, long-endurance ISR asset that can be launched at the push of a button’.
The Khronos system weighs 30.8kg, operates at a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Saildrone to produce USVs in Australia from 2024
The use of long-duration Uncrewed Surface Vehicles for maritime surveillance and monitoring has become part of the fleet inventory as navies try to reduce the level of effort required to gather intelligence on areas of interest.
-
Ocius expands Bluebottle USV capabilities
A growing number of uncrewed systems have been on show at Sydney's Indo-Pacific Maritime exhibition with a select few currently being trialled to see if they can enhance the Royal Australian Navy's surveillance levels.
-
Anduril's extra-large UUV Ghost Shark edges closer to production in Australia
Australia has been focusing on uncrewed systems solutions as a way of expanding coverage of its extensive maritime exclusive economic zones and as a way of expanding mass for the Royal Australian Navy.
-
IAI's BlueWhale uncrewed submarine to join NATO’s Dynamic Messenger exercise
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announces that its autonomous BlueWhale uncrewed submarine will participate in the NATO Dynamic Messenger exercise, in an effort to demonstrate its capabilities in the maritime sector.
-
NATO uncrewed maritime exercise under way off the coast of Portugal
Twenty-five navies, eight NATO entities and more than thirty companies and universities are currently involved in Robotic Experimentation Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems Exercise 2023 (REPMUS 23), held off the coast of Portugal until 29 September.