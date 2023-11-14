To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Elistair unveils automated tethered observation UAS

14th November 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

﻿Khronos can operate at an altitude of 60m. (Photo: Elistair)

The Krohnos tethered UAS has been designed to be simple to use and has drawn on Elistair’s experience with hundreds of existing customers.

Tethered UAV company Elistair has launched a new fully-automated system designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in GPS/GNSS-denied and RF-denied environments.

Unveiling Khronos at MiliPol in Paris, the company said that it could be deployed from a transportable box in less than two minutes and operate from both fixed and mobile platforms with minimal human input.

Elistair CEO Guilhem de Marliave said the company has spent two years developing the system and described it as ‘a simple, organic, long-endurance ISR asset that can be launched at the push of a button’.

The Khronos system weighs 30.8kg, operates at a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us