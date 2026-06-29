June land forces roundup: Eurosatory shapes month amid Canada’s HIMARS buy and US JLTV progress
Tens of thousands descended on Parc des Expositions de Villepinte on the outskirts of Paris in mid-June for Eurosatory, the world’s largest defence exhibition, where uncrewed platforms and new vehicles dominated. Away from the exhibition, though, there were other significant events during the month.
Apart from the event, both versions of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) made headlines with AM General outlining progress on delivering the JLTV A2 while Oshkosh Defence pushed the JLTV A1 as a potential second source for the US Marines Corps (USMC) requirement.
The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) also announced the purchase of
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