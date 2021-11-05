John Cockerill exhibits new turret in Spain

European armies test Israeli active protection system
The Trophy APS has undergone live-fire tests on German Leopard 2 MBTs, while the British MoD plans trials with the Israeli system as part of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project.
John Cockerill Defense Espanha has showcased its new turret on 3-5 November at the FEINDEF 2021 exhibition in Madrid. The Cockerill 1030 is a lightweight, accurate multi-mission system that combines modularity, reliability and high performance.
The company claimed in a press release that Cockerill 1030 is 'the answer to the needs of today's and tomorrow's armed forces' and can be used in all types of vehicles and missions by providing high firepower.
The turret weighs less than 1.5t and has a 1.5m diameter at the vehicle interface. It features NATO Level 2 ballistic protection, a 200-round capacity, two digital vision systems, high elevation (up to 70°) and the ability to integrate a wide range of subsystems.
The company also exhibited the 30mm and 105mm versions of the Cockerill 3000 Series, hundreds of which have been delivered to the Middle East and Asia in recent years.
Cockerill 3000 is a manned or unmanned multi-purpose system designed to equip any wheeled or tracked vehicle. It can function with 30mm, 40mm, 90mm or 105mm guns on a single chassis.
Its modular design means that the Cockerill 3000 allows 'a high degree of commonality in terms of training, maintenance and spare parts', John Cockerill claimed, which optimises maintenance management and total life cycle cost.
The Trophy APS has undergone live-fire tests on German Leopard 2 MBTs, while the British MoD plans trials with the Israeli system as part of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project.
The Australian Defence Force wants new passive infrared ECM systems for its vehicle fleet, and is currently looking to industry for solutions
Russian UGV projects are set for further development and tests in 2022, although noticeable gaps remain in certain functions.
The Onboard Mortar System was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN, following the requirements of the Marine Corps. The first batch is expected to be delivered in the coming months.
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed two orders with Scania and Volvo for 487 logistics vehicles, with initial deliveries scheduled for 2022.