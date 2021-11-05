John Cockerill exhibits new turret in Spain

The Cockerill 1030 and Cockerill 3000 Series were put on display at the FEINDEF 2021. (Photo: John Cockerill)

Cockerill 1030 is a lightweight, accurate and multi-mission system and combines modularity, reliability and high performance.

John Cockerill Defense Espanha has showcased its new turret on 3-5 November at the FEINDEF 2021 exhibition in Madrid. The Cockerill 1030 is a lightweight, accurate multi-mission system that combines modularity, reliability and high performance.

The company claimed in a press release that Cockerill 1030 is 'the answer to the needs of today's and tomorrow's armed forces' and can be used in all types of vehicles and missions by providing high firepower.

The turret weighs less than 1.5t and has a 1.5m diameter at the vehicle interface. It features NATO Level 2 ballistic protection, a 200-round capacity, two digital vision systems, high elevation (up to 70°) and the ability to integrate a wide range of subsystems.

The company also exhibited the 30mm and 105mm versions of the Cockerill 3000 Series, hundreds of which have been delivered to the Middle East and Asia in recent years.

Cockerill 3000 is a manned or unmanned multi-purpose system designed to equip any wheeled or tracked vehicle. It can function with 30mm, 40mm, 90mm or 105mm guns on a single chassis.

Its modular design means that the Cockerill 3000 allows 'a high degree of commonality in terms of training, maintenance and spare parts', John Cockerill claimed, which optimises maintenance management and total life cycle cost.