Aero India 2013: Javelin JV eyes Asia

The Javelin missile demonstrated its extended range during testing at Eglin AFB in October, it has been revealed.

Two tests were conducted at the extended range for the US Army of the missile system developed by the Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, during which the missile acquired and engaged targets up to 4,750m.

Speaking to Shephard at the Aero India exhibition, Brad Barnard, senior manager for international business strategy for the land combat product line at Raytheon, said that the maximum range requirement for Javelin is 2.5km, although the effective range is much further.

‘Range is a particularly compelling