Japan’s army establishes new electronic operations unit

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) established an Electronic Operations Unit on 17 March, with its headquarters located at Camp Asaka in Tokyo, to supervise EW units nationwide.

The JGSDF established its first EW unit in Camp Kengun, Kumamoto Prefecture, in March 2021. Six EW units were stood up in FY2021, and four more will be formed by the end of FY2022.

Most are stationed in Okinawa, Kyushu and Hokkaido to counter China and Russia. Each unit consists of 50-100 personnel, and they field the Network Electronic Warfare System.

Their primary mission is to collect electromagnetic information and neutralise