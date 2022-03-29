To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan’s army establishes new electronic operations unit

29th March 2022 - 23:24 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

RSS

Japan is expanding its number of electronic warfare units, each equipped with devices such as this NEWS Type 3 system. (Koji Miyake)

Japan is expanding its number of EW units, plus it is developing high-powered microwave weapons able to counter enemy UAVs.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) established an Electronic Operations Unit on 17 March, with its headquarters located at Camp Asaka in Tokyo, to supervise EW units nationwide.

The JGSDF established its first EW unit in Camp Kengun, Kumamoto Prefecture, in March 2021. Six EW units were stood up in FY2021, and four more will be formed by the end of FY2022.

Most are stationed in Okinawa, Kyushu and Hokkaido to counter China and Russia. Each unit consists of 50-100 personnel, and they field the Network Electronic Warfare System.

Their primary mission is to collect electromagnetic information and neutralise

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us