Japan to develop an unmanned amphibious vehicle

The Japanese MoD plans to develop an uncrewed amphibious vehicle to transport supplies from the sea to units ashore, allocating JPY21.1 billion ($143.5 million) in its FY2024 budget request for the effort.

Development of the vehicle will occur from FY2024-26, and technical testing will follow from FY2026-27. Practical completion of the platform is planned for FY2028.

An illustration in the FY2024 budget request showed what looked like the Mitsubishi Amphibious Vehicle (MAV).

The MAV is powered by a V8 12MB engine that produces 3,000hp, plus an integrated hydro-pneumatic suspension system called ‘Tera Ninja’ and two waterjets.

The tracked MAV deploys trim vanes on