Japan to develop an unmanned amphibious vehicle

11th September 2023 - 23:44 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

A model of the MAV on display at MAST Asia 2019, with the vehicle to be converted into an unmanned platform. (Photo: Koji Miyake)

Japan is developing an unmanned version of the MAV as part of efforts to improve its amphibious capabilities.

The Japanese MoD plans to develop an uncrewed amphibious vehicle to transport supplies from the sea to units ashore, allocating JPY21.1 billion ($143.5 million) in its FY2024 budget request for the effort.

Development of the vehicle will occur from FY2024-26, and technical testing will follow from FY2026-27. Practical completion of the platform is planned for FY2028.

An illustration in the FY2024 budget request showed what looked like the Mitsubishi Amphibious Vehicle (MAV).

The MAV is powered by a V8 12MB engine that produces 3,000hp, plus an integrated hydro-pneumatic suspension system called ‘Tera Ninja’ and two waterjets. 

The tracked MAV deploys trim vanes on

