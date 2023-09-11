Japan to develop an unmanned amphibious vehicle
The Japanese MoD plans to develop an uncrewed amphibious vehicle to transport supplies from the sea to units ashore, allocating JPY21.1 billion ($143.5 million) in its FY2024 budget request for the effort.
Development of the vehicle will occur from FY2024-26, and technical testing will follow from FY2026-27. Practical completion of the platform is planned for FY2028.
An illustration in the FY2024 budget request showed what looked like the Mitsubishi Amphibious Vehicle (MAV).
The MAV is powered by a V8 12MB engine that produces 3,000hp, plus an integrated hydro-pneumatic suspension system called ‘Tera Ninja’ and two waterjets.
The tracked MAV deploys trim vanes on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
DSEI 2023: ST Engineering shows latest mortar and announces UK partnership
As ST Engineering's latest 120mm Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System (GDAMS) makes its first appearance at DSEI 2023, the Singaporean company has announced a partnership with NP Aerospace to take on UK and NATO market opportunities.
-
Poland signs contract for Javelin anti-tank weapon production
Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) have signed an MoU to explore Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) production in Poland, securing future production and strengthening strategic partnerships.
-
DSEI 2023: Allen-Vanguard extends electronic countermeasure support work in Somalia
Allen-Vanguard has extended its electronic countermeasures support to Somalia with an 18-month contract extension for its field service representative (FSR) team.