Japan beefs up ground force with new armoured vehicles
The JGSDF’s combat vehicle fleet has continued being modernised under a record FY2024 defence budget of JPY7.95 trillion (US$55.9 billion), which was approved last December, as the country keeps watch on threats from China, North Korea and Russia.
Under its new budget commencing 1 April, which was up 16% year on year, Japan’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) allocated JPY21.3 billion for 24 Type 16 Mobile Combat Vehicles (MCVs). Japan has planned to induct 250 of these MCVs which have been favoured for their ease of air transportation and ability to move rapidly by road. They will be fielded by reconnaissance
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Could mind control drones be about to enter the battlefield?
Ultra Precision Control Systems (PCS) showcased technology at the Future Soldier Technology Conference that could allow for drone control through thought, using EEG data and AI.
-
Bahrain to buy 50 Abrams tanks under $2.2 billion deal
Should the deal proceed, Bahrain would join the ranks of the US, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in operating the M1A2 Abram tank.