Jackal 3 in full-scale production as 53 more are ordered by British Army
Supacat has confirmed that full-scale production of the latest batch of Jackal 3 (4x4) HMTs for the British Army is well underway at Babcock’s facility at Devonport Dockyard and will be completed by the end of this year.
Nick Ames, CEO of Supacat, stated: “The first few Jackal 3s were built at our main facility at Dunkswell and used for verification trials with main production run at Babcock as they built earlier vehicles and opened a new purpose-built production line earlier this year.”
While the Jackal 3 is a 4x4 vehicle, it can be converted into a 6x6 vehicle with
