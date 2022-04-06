IWI launches Ace Sniper rifle

SK Group company Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) on 5 April announced the launch of a new addition to its sniper rifle portfolio.

Based on the Galil-Ace, the semi-automatic 7.62x51mm Ace Sniper rifle includes an ‘advanced ergonomics design’ for improved accuracy and rapid engagement ’even in harsh environmental and weather conditions’, IWI noted.

Ronen Hamudot, EVP for marketing and sales at SK Group, said that ‘the new rifle is already in use by clients around the world, and has already successfully completed missions in the field’.

Advanced design features include a foldable butt stock with adjustable cheek rest. The free-floating barrel is 23 inches (58.4cm) long with a 1:9.5-inch twist for enhanced accuracy.

A two-stage trigger enables the user to adjust trigger-pull to suit their personal preference while facilitating a faster release of the next bullet. The muzzle brake mitigates recoil so that the shooter can get back on target quicker.

Additional features include a full-length top Picatinny rail (460mm) and M-Lock system at three positions, plus an adjustable folding bipod that can be flipped into the required position, giving the shooter more flexibility to adjust to any shooting situation.

IWI claimed that the 20-round MIL-STD magazine is easy to insert into the Ace Sniper rifle and enables the shooter to be more effective over an extended time.

The rifle is adaptable to all zoom riflescopes available today for medium to long-range shooting, IWI added.