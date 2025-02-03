Italy aims for $26 billion vehicle investment and prepares for cyber defence
The Italian Army has ambitious plans to buy 1050 heavy tracked vehicles in 16 variants under a €16 billion (US$16.4 billion) programme covering infantry fighting, air defence and reconnaissance vehicles, with a separate €10 billion plan for MBTs.
The scope of the effort was outlined by Lt Gen Salvatore Camporeale, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Army, at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference late last month.
The tracked vehicle variants will be built around the Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx, a sample of which has already been delivered to the Italian Army for testing and evaluation, while the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
What does the future hold for North Korean troops in Ukraine?
Various questions remain unanswered regarding the presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine.
-
L3Harris awarded $263 million contract for night vision goggles
The order for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) is the second order under the full-scale production Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) programme, following a similar award last year.
-
Estonia receives first deliveries of new CAESAR 155mm self-propelled howitzer
The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) signed contracts in June 2024 to acquire 12 CAESAR (CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie) wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPH). The contract also includes the option to purchase additional howitzers.
-
Thales adds DigitalCrew to panoramic gimbal for new generation tracking and identification
Thales Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG) is in service as a mast mounted system on German Boxer Joint Fire Support Teams (Heavy) armoured vehicles. DigitalCrew has been designed to take full advantage of PAAG’s six sensors.