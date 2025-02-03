Italy aims for $26 billion vehicle investment and prepares for cyber defence

The Italian Army has ambitious plans to buy 1050 heavy tracked vehicles in 16 variants under a €16 billion (US$16.4 billion) programme covering infantry fighting, air defence and reconnaissance vehicles, with a separate €10 billion plan for MBTs.

The scope of the effort was outlined by Lt Gen Salvatore Camporeale, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Army, at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference late last month.

The tracked vehicle variants will be built around the Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx, a sample of which has already been delivered to the Italian Army for testing and evaluation, while the