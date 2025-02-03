To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Italy aims for $26 billion vehicle investment and prepares for cyber defence

Italy aims for $26 billion vehicle investment and prepares for cyber defence

3rd February 2025 - 17:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Italy is set to order more than 1,000 KF41 vehicles and is already testing one platform. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Italy’s Armoured Infantry Combat System (AICS) system began seven years ago in an effort to replace older vehicles such as M113s and the force is also looking to replace its C1 Ariete Main Battle Tanks (MBTs).

The Italian Army has ambitious plans to buy 1050 heavy tracked vehicles in 16 variants under a €16 billion (US$16.4 billion) programme covering infantry fighting, air defence and reconnaissance vehicles, with a separate €10 billion plan for MBTs.

The scope of the effort was outlined by Lt Gen Salvatore Camporeale, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Army, at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference late last month.

The tracked vehicle variants will be built around the Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx, a sample of which has already been delivered to the Italian Army for testing and evaluation, while the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us