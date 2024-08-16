Israel turns to advanced situational awareness systems to enhance Merkava and Eitan commanders’ field of vision
Israeli companies have been developing systems that enhance the situational awareness of a tank commander. The ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza have, at times, demonstrated that the current systems in use do not provide enough support to tank commanders, especially when fighting in urban areas.
During urban fighting in Gaza, Israeli tanks have found they are more vulnerable to advanced anti-tank weapons, according to sources in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DR&D), a joint administrative body between the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
The sources added that the development had been accelerated
