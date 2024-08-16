To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Israel turns to advanced situational awareness systems to enhance Merkava and Eitan commanders’ field of vision

Israel turns to advanced situational awareness systems to enhance Merkava and Eitan commanders’ field of vision

16th August 2024 - 16:45 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

The IDF plans to upgrade its Eitan APCs with loitering weapon systems. (Photo: Zachi Evenor)

Fighting in urban areas has revealed to Israeli forces the vulnerability of their armoured vehicles to anti-tank weapons.

Israeli companies have been developing systems that enhance the situational awareness of a tank commander. The ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza have, at times, demonstrated that the current systems in use do not provide enough support to tank commanders, especially when fighting in urban areas.

During urban fighting in Gaza, Israeli tanks have found they are more vulnerable to advanced anti-tank weapons, according to sources in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DR&D), a joint administrative body between the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD) and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The sources added that the development had been accelerated

