Israel to receive more David vehicles

BAE Systems to support US Army AMPVs
New sustainment contract for AMPV from the US Army enables the addition of new capabilities and technologies on the new-generation vehicle throughout its time in service.
Sole bidder MDT Armor is to supply more David urban light armoured combat vehicles to Israel, under a $9.98 million FMS order from US Army Contracting Command.
Work will be performed in Auburn, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of 31 October 2022.
Based on a Land Rover Defender 110 4x4 chassis, David is powered by a 122hp turbocharged diesel engine coupled to a manual transmission.
In announcing the contract on 8 July, the DoD did not disclose how many David vehicles will be provided to Israel. The IDF has 370 of them in service with an expected retirement date of 2027, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
Chad is the other main customer with 88 in service.
Batch of general-purpose vehicles and APCs for the Finnish Defence Forces includes features installed after soldier feedback.
Finnish Defence Forces have placed an order for laser sights and image intensifiers with Senop Oy.
Russia wants to ‘Taifunise’ its armoured vehicle fleet but progress is slow.
Boxer sub-assemblies are being turned out at a factory in Stockport.
The German Bundeswehr is pushing ahead with the upgrade of its entire inventory of Puma IFVs as it heads towards the development of a new armoured division.