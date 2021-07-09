Israel to receive more David vehicles

David light armoured vehicle. (Photo: MDT Armor)

An unknown number of David light armoured patrol, reconnaissance and combat vehicles will be delivered to Israel under the FMS programme.

Sole bidder MDT Armor is to supply more David urban light armoured combat vehicles to Israel, under a $9.98 million FMS order from US Army Contracting Command.

Work will be performed in Auburn, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of 31 October 2022.

Based on a Land Rover Defender 110 4x4 chassis, David is powered by a 122hp turbocharged diesel engine coupled to a manual transmission.

In announcing the contract on 8 July, the DoD did not disclose how many David vehicles will be provided to Israel. The IDF has 370 of them in service with an expected retirement date of 2027, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Chad is the other main customer with 88 in service.