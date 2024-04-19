Israel ramps up Arrow-4 development following Iranian attack

Israel’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has decided to accelerate the development of the Arrow-4 ballistic missile interceptor following Iran’s attack on the country on 13 April. The Ministry has been in talks with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to coordinate the accelerated effort.

The decision was based on the small number of Iranian ballistic missiles that penetrated Israel’s multi-layered air defence system during the recent attack.

Brig. General (Res.) Zvika Haimovich, who was commander of the Israel Air Defense Forces until 2018, told Shephard that the Arrow-4 would introduce new capabilities to the force.

“This interceptor is designed to