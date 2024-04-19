To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israel ramps up Arrow-4 development following Iranian attack

19th April 2024 - 18:15 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

Arrow-4 would replace the operational Arrow-2 and would be cheaper to operate that the Arrow-3 (pictured), according to sources in Israel. (Photo: Israeli MoD/US MDA)

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has fast-tracked the development of the Arrow-4 ballistic missile interceptor in response to recent Iranian ballistic missile attacks.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has decided to accelerate the development of the Arrow-4 ballistic missile interceptor following Iran’s attack on the country on 13 April. The Ministry has been in talks with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to coordinate the accelerated effort.

The decision was based on the small number of Iranian ballistic missiles that penetrated Israel’s multi-layered air defence system during the recent attack.

Brig. General (Res.) Zvika Haimovich, who was commander of the Israel Air Defense Forces until 2018, told Shephard that the Arrow-4 would introduce new capabilities to the force.

“This interceptor is designed to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Arie Egozi

Author

Arie Egozi

Born in Israel, Arie Egozi served in the IDF and holds a political science and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • Saab to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 near New Delhi as Swedish firm eyes Indian expansion

    Saab to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 near New Delhi as Swedish firm eyes Indian expansion

    Saab has planned to build “a streamlined ownership structure” in India to accelerate its investment plans and developing capabilities in the country.

  • Japan orders THeMIS UGVs

    Japan orders THeMIS UGVs

    Milrem’s Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) is a modular, multimission, hybrid UGV. The current fifth-generation model incorporates knowledge gained during tests in the US, Europe and the Middle East, as well as during field-deployment in Mali in the French-led Operation Barkhane.

  • GDELS rolls out Piranha HMC

    GDELS rolls out Piranha HMC

    General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) MOWAG has introduced the Piranha Heavy Mission Carrier (10x10), an enhanced version of its Piranha armoured vehicle series, featuring increased payload capacity and specialised configurations for diverse battlefield roles.

  • NATO orders more 155mm ammunition

    NATO orders more 155mm ammunition

    The contract, in the triple-digit million euro range, includes high explosive extended range projectiles, modular charges, fuzes and primers.

  • USMC narrows down field for light loitering munition requirement

    USMC narrows down field for light loitering munition requirement

    The US Marine Corps selected a team of UVision and Mistral to meet a requirement for Organic Precision Fires Mounted (OPF-M) loitering munition in 2021. It has now awarded contracts for the soldier carried light (OPF-L) version after the success of similar systems in Ukraine highlighted the potential for such weapons.

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us