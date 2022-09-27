To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Iraq inaugurates second Groundmaster air defence radar

27th September 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Screenshot from Iraqi MoD video showing the second GM403 radar to arrive in the country. (Image: Iraqi MoD)

Iraq intends to operate a network of GM400 Groundmaster-series radars for medium- and high-altitude air defence.

Iraq has received another GM400 Groundmaster-series ground-based air defence radar from Thales, as shown in a video released by the Iraqi MoD on 26 September.

Iraqi defence minister Jumaa Enad Saadoun inaugurated the S-band GM403 radar in a ceremony at a military base in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate.

The GM403 is the second GM400-series system to arrive in Iraq, although the MoD did not disclose when the previous one was delivered.

‘This system is one of several systems that will be installed and operated in Iraq to complete the process of detection and early warning of [aircraft at] hostile high and medium altitudes, and it is the fruit of the cornerstone that was laid earlier for the new main operations centre of the Air Defense Command,’ Saadoun said.

The network-enabled, digital and full-Doppler GM403 radar uses digital beamforming, generating stacked beams for maximum time on target.

Additionally, the phased-array antenna rotates once every six seconds.

Data from Shephard Defence Insight shows that the GM403 features an instrumented range of 470km, a minimum project detection range of 5km, a 100,000ft ceiling and a detection range for combat aircraft of 390km.

