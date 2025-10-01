Iran lifts lid on its anti-tank missiles used in the field against Israel
The Islamic Republic of Iran is banned from most of the international defence shows but showed up in force at the recent Partner 2025 exhibition in Serbia. They exhibited a complete series of missiles which ranged from ship-launched, coastal defence and air defence to ATGW.
Notably the ATGW missiles were based on reverse-engineered US or Israeli designs that had been captured or passed onto Iran.
One of these is the Tophan 5 which is based on Raytheon’s tube-launched optically tracked wire-guided (TOW) missile which was provided before the fall of the Shah of Iran in the 1970s.
As displayed,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Development of Serbia’s upgraded Pasars-16 air defence system completed but in limbo
The standard Pasars mobile air defence system has been in service with the Serbian Army for several years and was developed by the Serbian Military Technical Institute.
-
Getting the most from open-architecture solutions in defence
What are the best practices for maximising the benefits of open-architecture technology for military applications?
-
Engineering and design mean smaller vehicles can be tank killers but is it a good idea?
The eulogy for the dedicated tank hunter or buster appears to have been written with most armies putting them out to retirement in the face of alternatives like longer-range missiles or uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). However, arming infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) or armoured personnel carriers (APCs) with medium-range missiles seems to indicate some kind of tank killer is required.
-
Light tanks for Slovakia – cost-effective alternative or false economy?
Slovakia is currently considering replacing its Soviet era main battle tanks (MBTs) with lighter alternatives. However, the lower cost of these platforms may prove to be a false economy if they cannot compete with true MBTs.
-
How can multiple domains act as one?
How can we sense, make sense, and act faster than the adversary?