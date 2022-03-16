Indian close-in weapon system contenders gather momentum

Swiss to field retractable Cobra mortars in 2024
Swiss Army artillery units will be equipped from 2024 with the latest RUAG Defence 120mm Cobra smoothbore recoiling mortar system on a modified GDELS-Mowag Piranha IV 8x8 APC.
Indian companies are presently conducting tests to meet an Indian Air Force (IAF) requirement for close-in weapon systems (CIWS), the last line of defence against hostile air attacks.
A limited tender was released in late December 2017, with $1.5 billion allocated for this ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ project. The RfP asked for CIWS to protect airbases against aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and cruise missiles.
The tender outlined an overall requirement for 244 guns (equating to 61 systems), as well as fire control and search radars and 204,000 rounds of ammunition. The units are to be integrated with air force C2 systems.
India's home-grown delivery of towed howitzers has been stuttering, but progress is now being made.
Nioa is trialling T-Worx’s smart gun rail system, which could be brought into use with the Australian Defence Force.
Safran will provide JIM Compact, Moskito TI and Sterna portable optronics to the Australian Defence Force under Project Land 17 Phase 2.
Lockheed Martin receives new OpFires contract modification to achieve system-level critical design security by September 2022.
General Atomics has announced further success with the development of gun-launched projectile designs.