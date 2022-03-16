To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian close-in weapon system contenders gather momentum

16th March 2022 - 02:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited is cooperating with BAE Systems to use its Bofors 40 Mk4 gun for an Indian-manufactured CIWS. (BAE Systems)

For a number of years, India has been seeking close-in air defence systems to protect its airbases.

Indian companies are presently conducting tests to meet an Indian Air Force (IAF) requirement for close-in weapon systems (CIWS), the last line of defence against hostile air attacks.

A limited tender was released in late December 2017, with $1.5 billion allocated for this ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ project. The RfP asked for CIWS to protect airbases against aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and cruise missiles.

The tender outlined an overall requirement for 244 guns (equating to 61 systems), as well as fire control and search radars and 204,000 rounds of ammunition. The units are to be integrated with air force C2 systems.

