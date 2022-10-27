Indian Army wheels out additional protected vehicles
The Indian Army recently ordered an unspecified number of additional M4 vehicles from the private-sector Kalyani Group.
Industry sources said a ‘limited number’ of these 4x4 vehicles were likely to be fitted with Israeli Spike-LR ATGMs, of which India had imported 240 units and 12 launchers under a February 2021 emergency purchase.
The army is also considering replacing the 7.62mm machine gun in the proposed M4s with a 20mm mounted gun turret for enhanced firepower before deploying them along the disputed border in Eastern Ladakh.
Meanwhile, on 10 October, Kalyani Group handed over 16 of some 30 M4s ordered by
