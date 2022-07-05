To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army explores light armoured recce vehicles through RfI

5th July 2022 - 02:24 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Light Armoured Multirole Vehicle from Tata is probably the type of vehicle that the Indian Army is seeking through its latest RfI. (Tata Motors)

The latest in a slew of Indian Army RfIs is seeking domestically designed and built 4x4 lightly armoured reconnaissance vehicles.

The Indian Army issued an RfI on 1 July seeking some 800 light-armoured multipurpose vehicles (LAMV) for use by reconnaissance troops in mechanised infantry and armoured units.

According to the RfI’s wording, ‘The LAMV will be employed by reconnaissance and surveillance platoons of mechanised infantry and recce troops of armoured corps for recce and surveillance tasks. Hence, the proposed LAMV must possess adequate mobility and provide protection for troops on board.

‘In addition, it should be able to carry the battle loads to include weapons, ammunition, surveillance and communication equipment required to carry out mandated operational tasks.’

A modular design

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us