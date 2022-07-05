Indian Army explores light armoured recce vehicles through RfI
The Indian Army issued an RfI on 1 July seeking some 800 light-armoured multipurpose vehicles (LAMV) for use by reconnaissance troops in mechanised infantry and armoured units.
According to the RfI’s wording, ‘The LAMV will be employed by reconnaissance and surveillance platoons of mechanised infantry and recce troops of armoured corps for recce and surveillance tasks. Hence, the proposed LAMV must possess adequate mobility and provide protection for troops on board.
‘In addition, it should be able to carry the battle loads to include weapons, ammunition, surveillance and communication equipment required to carry out mandated operational tasks.’
A modular design
More from Land Warfare
-
France moves forward with Furious schedule
France is ploughing ahead with its 2022 schedule for the Furious UGV development programme, with the DGA procurement agency awarding Safran a second-phase contract.
-
Indian Army issues RfI for .338 sniper rifles
Sniper rifles for the Indian military are just one category of small arms that has made little progress in terms of successful tenders.
-
Sweden orders interoperable bridging equipment
Swedish defence procurement agency FMV has ordered M3 amphibious bridges and Improved Ribbon Bridges from GDELS.