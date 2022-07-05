Indian Army explores light armoured recce vehicles through RfI

The Indian Army issued an RfI on 1 July seeking some 800 light-armoured multipurpose vehicles (LAMV) for use by reconnaissance troops in mechanised infantry and armoured units.

According to the RfI’s wording, ‘The LAMV will be employed by reconnaissance and surveillance platoons of mechanised infantry and recce troops of armoured corps for recce and surveillance tasks. Hence, the proposed LAMV must possess adequate mobility and provide protection for troops on board.

‘In addition, it should be able to carry the battle loads to include weapons, ammunition, surveillance and communication equipment required to carry out mandated operational tasks.’

A modular design