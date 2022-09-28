Indian Army attempts to solve long-running carbine conundrum

The Indian Army has invited responses by 21 October from domestic vendors to its RfI for the planned procurement of 425,213 5.56x45mm CQB carbines worth an estimated INR35 billion ($430 million).

According to the 23 September RfI, an RfP for the carbines would be issued around November.

Industry officials said the bids by local vendors would incorporate collaborative ventures with overseas carbine manufacturers.

The proposed carbines would need to weigh around 3kg, measure no more than 800mm and possess an effective strike range of 200m, the RfI stated.

Mounted with a Picatinny rail to accommodate sights and other accessories,