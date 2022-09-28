Indian Army attempts to solve long-running carbine conundrum
The Indian Army has invited responses by 21 October from domestic vendors to its RfI for the planned procurement of 425,213 5.56x45mm CQB carbines worth an estimated INR35 billion ($430 million).
According to the 23 September RfI, an RfP for the carbines would be issued around November.
Industry officials said the bids by local vendors would incorporate collaborative ventures with overseas carbine manufacturers.
The proposed carbines would need to weigh around 3kg, measure no more than 800mm and possess an effective strike range of 200m, the RfI stated.
Mounted with a Picatinny rail to accommodate sights and other accessories,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army orders Precision Strike Missiles
The US Army will use additional Precision Strike Missiles for test and evaluation purposes.
-
Dutch CV90 upgrade passes milestone
The first of up to 141 upgraded IFVs for the Royal Netherlands Army has rolled off the BAE Systems Hägglunds production line in Sweden.
-
Iraq inaugurates second Groundmaster air defence radar
Iraq intends to operate a network of GM400 Groundmaster-series radars for medium- and high-altitude air defence.
-
Brazilian Army adapts Urutu APC for urban warfare
The Brazilian Army has upgraded mobility, mechanical and communications features of the Urutu APC to prepare the vehicle for deployment in towns and cities.
-
Geopolitical context may force the British Army to revisit the decisions taken under the IR
Lessons learned from the war in Ukraine have been putting in check decisions taken under Integrated Review.