Indian Army attempts to solve long-running carbine conundrum

28th September 2022 - 00:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

The Indian Army requires carbine rifles; previously it tried to fast-track an order for CAR816s (pictured). (Credit: Caracal International)

The Indian Army has lacked a carbine for more than 20 years – will the latest RfI lead to a viable solution?

The Indian Army has invited responses by 21 October from domestic vendors to its RfI for the planned procurement of 425,213 5.56x45mm CQB carbines worth an estimated INR35 billion ($430 million).   

According to the 23 September RfI, an RfP for the carbines would be issued around November.

Industry officials said the bids by local vendors would incorporate collaborative ventures with overseas carbine manufacturers.

The proposed carbines would need to weigh around 3kg, measure no more than 800mm and possess an effective strike range of 200m, the RfI stated.

Mounted with a Picatinny rail to accommodate sights and other accessories,

