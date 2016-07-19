DRDO tests new artillery system

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the technical proof firing of its 155x52mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), it announced on 14 July.

The DRDO has been developing the fully indigenous ATAGS as part of the Indian Army's artillery modernisation programme with input from Mahindra Defence Naval System, Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division Bharat Forge, in accordance with the 'Make in India' initiative.

ATAGS comprises a breech mechanism, barrel, recoil mechanism and muzzle brake to fire existing 155mm calibre ammunitions in the army's arsenal. The system has a firing range of 40km with auxiliary power mode, and automatic command and control system with night firing capability in direct fire mode.

The system has been designed with an all-electric drive for maintenance-free operations over a longer period of time.

The first fully integrated ATAGS gun system is expected to be ready for user trials by early 2017.