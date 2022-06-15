Canada arms its sharpshooters

The Canadian Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, announced on 10 June that the Canadian Army is due to receive 229 C21 Sako TRG M10 multi-calibre bolt-action sniper rifles as part of the final stage of its Sniper Systems project.

Stoeger Canada was awarded the contract to deliver the new weapon systems, which include the 229 C21 sniper rifles — designed by Finnish company SAKO — and associated equipment such as suppressors and maintenance kits.

The contract is valued at $2.6 million and the deliveries of the C21s are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

This procurement milestone represents the final