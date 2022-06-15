To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Canada arms its sharpshooters

15th June 2022 - 14:15 GMT | by Patrick Aquilina

RSS

Canadian snipers in a shooting competition. (Photo: Canadian DND/Cpl Geneviève Lapointe, Tactics School, Combat Training Centre, Gagetown)

Out with the old as Canada replaces C14 and C3A1 sniper rifles with the new C21.

The Canadian Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, announced on 10 June that the Canadian Army is due to receive 229 C21 Sako TRG M10 multi-calibre bolt-action sniper rifles as part of the final stage of its Sniper Systems project.

Stoeger Canada was awarded the contract to deliver the new weapon systems, which include the 229 C21 sniper rifles — designed by Finnish company SAKO — and associated equipment such as suppressors and maintenance kits.

The contract is valued at $2.6 million and the deliveries of the C21s are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

This procurement milestone represents the final

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us