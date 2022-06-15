Canada arms its sharpshooters
The Canadian Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, announced on 10 June that the Canadian Army is due to receive 229 C21 Sako TRG M10 multi-calibre bolt-action sniper rifles as part of the final stage of its Sniper Systems project.
Stoeger Canada was awarded the contract to deliver the new weapon systems, which include the 229 C21 sniper rifles — designed by Finnish company SAKO — and associated equipment such as suppressors and maintenance kits.
The contract is valued at $2.6 million and the deliveries of the C21s are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
This procurement milestone represents the final
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Eurosatory 2022: Texelis bridges the old and the new with Serval chassis
Hybridisation and electric-drive technologies come to the fore at Eurosatory 2022 with the MR400 Mobility Solution from Texelis.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology in air defence portfolio
Rafael is looking to complement its wide range of air-defence capabilities with laser technology and continues to work on assessing future threats.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration
Supacat reveals at Eurosatory 2022 that its HMT Extenda Mk2 with integrated 105mm gun offers shoot and scoot and direct fire capabilities.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Horstman and Textron partner on hydraulic device
A new integrated hydraulic device, designed by Horstman and Textron and announced at Eurosatory 2022, can minimise vibrations and noise inside the vehicle and will be able to support future upgrade requirements for a variety of vehicles.
-
Four obstacles British Army will face to improve its ground fleet
What are the barriers standing in the way of the British Army achieving its ground vehicle development plans?