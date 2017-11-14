India refloats new tank requirement

India issued a global RfI on 8 November for what it is calling a Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV), an attempt to obtain a new main battle tank (MBT) to replace ageing T-72M1 Ajeya tanks in the Indian Army.

This is the second attempt at the FCRV project, which will form the basic platform for a range of vehicles including an MBT. There is an eventual requirement for approximately 1,770 vehicles.

The RfI document stated the FCRV will be ‘medium-weight-class (all-up combat weight not to exceed 50 tons ±15%) and should present a small target signature’. It will be ‘required to