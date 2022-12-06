Indecisive India issues RfP for carbines
India’s MoD has invited responses from indigenous vendors to its RfP to provide 425,213 close-quarter battle carbines to the military.
Despatched to some 20 Indian manufacturers, the 95-page RfP requires the 5.56x45mm carbines to have 60% indigenous design and content under the ‘Buy Indian’ category of Defence Procurement Procedure 2020.
The 29 November RfP specifies that the carbines need to have an effective range of not less than 200m, weigh 3kg and achieve a minimum cyclic rate of fire of 600 rounds per minute using domestically made ammunition. Responses are due by 21 February 2023.
It added that overall carbine numbers
