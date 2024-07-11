IDV develops LMV 2 for export customers

Italian company IDV (previously Iveco Defence Vehicles) has developed a new version of its best-selling Light Multi-role Vehicle (LMV) 4x4 called the LMV 2.

The vehicle pulls through from the Veicolo Tattico Leggero Multiruolo 2 (LTVM 2) currently in production and service with the Italian Army in an increasing number of specialised battlefield missions.

VTLM 2, also called Lince, was considered be too complex for some potential export customers so IDV developed the LMV 2.

Ruben Silvano Casilli, proposal management director at IDV, said: “First contracts were placed by the Czech Republic for 10 units with Brazil just signing