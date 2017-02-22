To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEX 2017: Cluster bombs removed from US missiles

22nd February 2017 - 14:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Abu Dhabi

RSS

Progress towards removing cluster munitions from the US Army's long-range MGM-140 Tactical Missile System (TACMS) is a step closer.

Lockheed Martin announced at IDEX that it has successfully tested a modernised TACMS missile that is fitted with a unitary warhead by engaging a target in a 71km test in December that was followed in February with a target at 200km. This followed earlier testing.

Both were launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) 4x4 platform (pictured above) on the White Sands missile range. These are the third and fourth tests of the TACMS system since the company

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

