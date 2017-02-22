IDEX 2017: Cluster bombs removed from US missiles

Progress towards removing cluster munitions from the US Army's long-range MGM-140 Tactical Missile System (TACMS) is a step closer.

Lockheed Martin announced at IDEX that it has successfully tested a modernised TACMS missile that is fitted with a unitary warhead by engaging a target in a 71km test in December that was followed in February with a target at 200km. This followed earlier testing.

Both were launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) 4x4 platform (pictured above) on the White Sands missile range. These are the third and fourth tests of the TACMS system since the company