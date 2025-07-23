IDEF 2025: Ukraine presents two wheeled armoured fighting vehicles

Although there is an on-going war between the Ukraine and Russia, the former country continues to develop an increasing number of vehicles and weapon systems. Some of these are already being offered on the export market to bring in valuable foreign currency.

At IDEF 2025, UKR Armo Tech brought two of their latest 4×4 wheeled armoured vehicles to show potential customers, these were the UAT-TISA and the larger UAT-GYURZA-02.

The UAT-TESA is based on the commercial Toyota Land Cruiser 79 chassis which is being selected by an increasing number of contractors for conversion to light armoured vehicles. This follows