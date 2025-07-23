To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IDEF 2025: Ukraine presents two wheeled armoured fighting vehicles

23rd July 2025 - 16:27 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul, Turkey

The UAT-TISA vehicle (left) in cargo configuration and the UAT-GYURZA-02 with roof mounted remote control turret armed with 12.7 mm machine gun. (Photo: author)

The smaller vehicle is based on the commercial Toyota Land Cruiser 79 chassis and the larger vehicle has a gross vehicle weight of 18t of which includes 4t of payload.

Although there is an on-going war between the Ukraine and Russia, the former country continues to develop an increasing number of vehicles and weapon systems. Some of these are already being offered on the export market to bring in valuable foreign currency.

At IDEF 2025, UKR Armo Tech brought two of their latest 4×4 wheeled armoured vehicles to show potential customers, these were the UAT-TISA and the larger UAT-GYURZA-02.

The UAT-TESA is based on the commercial Toyota Land Cruiser 79 chassis which is being selected by an increasing number of contractors for conversion to light armoured vehicles. This follows

