IDEF 2025: Turkey’s MKE unveils electric armoured vehicles

1st August 2025 - 10:42 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul, Turkey

MKE Daghan hybrid electric tracked vehicle fitted with MKE remote controlled turret armed with 25mm cannon and 7.62mm co-axial machine gun. (Photo: author)

MKE’s move into the development of armoured vehicles and turret is a new line for MKE. The company is not only the largest contractor for small arms and ammunition in Tukey but are also prime contractor for artillery and tank barrels as well as the Bora 105mm towed howitzer.

Turkey’s Makin ve Kimya Endustrisi (MKE) have built two prototypes of the Daghan hybrid electric drive (HED) tracked vehicle in an armoured personnel carrier (APC) configuration. The effort was performed through internal research and development funding.

The vehicle is designated the H-620 and as well as operating as a HED vehicle it can also be operated by remote control.

The hull is of all welded steel construction and has a baseline weight of around 18t and when used as an APC has a crew of three consisting of commander, gunner and driver. It also can carry nine dismounts who are seated

