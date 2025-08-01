IDEF 2025: Turkey’s MKE unveils electric armoured vehicles
Turkey’s Makin ve Kimya Endustrisi (MKE) have built two prototypes of the Daghan hybrid electric drive (HED) tracked vehicle in an armoured personnel carrier (APC) configuration. The effort was performed through internal research and development funding.
The vehicle is designated the H-620 and as well as operating as a HED vehicle it can also be operated by remote control.
The hull is of all welded steel construction and has a baseline weight of around 18t and when used as an APC has a crew of three consisting of commander, gunner and driver. It also can carry nine dismounts who are seated
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
US orders more Humvees after Israeli contract, boosting vehicle’s prospects
The AM General High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee) is one of the most widely used vehicles with more than 250,000 vehicles in service with as many as 20 countries. The orders are a boost for the platform which was singled out for a reduction in numbers in a recent US Army reform document.
-
DroneShield joins US Army’s Project FlyTrap as CUAS tests continues
The company’s participation in the exercise will not only test the CUAS solutions but help inform tactics for the US Army as it looks to expand and acquire more CUAS capabilities.
-
IDEF 2025: BMC shows new armoured fighting vehicle design
BMC’s new vehicle is powered by a Cummins turbocharged diesel coupled to an Allison fully automatic transmission. This provides a maximum road speed of up to 105km/h and maximum range of up to 650km.