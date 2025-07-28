To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEF 2025: Turkey to get new border surveillance vehicles

28th July 2025 - 17:08 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul, Turkey

RSS

Base line Hizar II (4x4) MRAP vehicle which forms the basis of the new border surveillance vehicle to be supplied to the Turkish MoD. (Photo: author)

The vehicles are fitted with Aselsan Yanki gunshot detection system, Aselsan ACAR telescopic mast-mounted radar system and an Aselsan Shanin Gozu mast-mounted optical package.

The Turkish company of company of Katmerciler has been awarded a Turkish Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract to supply 110 of their latest Hirzir II 4×4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. They have been optimised as a highly specialised version called the Ates armoured border security vehicle.

According to Shan Sumer of Katmerciler: “This version will be fitted range of specialised equipment for the border surveillance mission.

“Systems include an Aselsan Yanki gunshot detection system, Aselsan ACAR telescopic mast mounted radar system and an Aselsan Shanin Gozu mast mounted optical package that includes day/night cameras and a laser rangefinder.”

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us