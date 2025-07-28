IDEF 2025: Turkey to get new border surveillance vehicles
The Turkish company of company of Katmerciler has been awarded a Turkish Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract to supply 110 of their latest Hirzir II 4×4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. They have been optimised as a highly specialised version called the Ates armoured border security vehicle.
According to Shan Sumer of Katmerciler: “This version will be fitted range of specialised equipment for the border surveillance mission.
“Systems include an Aselsan Yanki gunshot detection system, Aselsan ACAR telescopic mast mounted radar system and an Aselsan Shanin Gozu mast mounted optical package that includes day/night cameras and a laser rangefinder.”
