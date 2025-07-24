IDEF 2025: Azerbaijan unveils special ops 4×4

ITX Motors (Improtex) of Azerbaijan have completed the first two prototypes of their 6L Special Operations Vehicle (SOV). It has recently undergone a series of automotive trials, including at high altitude, with the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence, but no production orders have been paced so far.

To reduce through life costs the 6L SOV has been developed around a proven 4×4 military rolling chassis which is based on the KLTV which has been built in large numbers for the home and export markets.

It is powered by a V6 diesel developing 225hp which is coupled to an eight speed