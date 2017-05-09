IDEF 2017: Otokar's Altay tank goes asymmetric
A new variant of the Turkish Altay Main Battle Tank has been displayed at IDEF 2017 for the first time.
It is an asymmetric version developed by Turkish vehicle manufacturer Otokar – called Altay AHT – to meet a changing mission requirement and which includes more protection and surveillance systems.
A spokesperson from the company told Shephard that the tank is 'the brother' of the standard Altay MBT that completed qualification in February 2017 and is awaiting a production contract from the Turkish procurement organisation, the SSM.
But he said there are some main differences on the AHT to allow
