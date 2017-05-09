To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEF 2017: Otokar's Altay tank goes asymmetric

9th May 2017 - 16:33 GMT | by Tim Fish in Istanbul

RSS

A new variant of the Turkish Altay Main Battle Tank has been displayed at IDEF 2017 for the first time.

It is an asymmetric version developed by Turkish vehicle manufacturer Otokar – called Altay AHT – to meet a changing mission requirement and which includes more protection and surveillance systems.

A spokesperson from the company told Shephard that the tank is 'the brother' of the standard Altay MBT that completed qualification in February 2017 and is awaiting a production contract from the Turkish procurement organisation, the SSM.

But he said there are some main differences on the AHT to allow

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us