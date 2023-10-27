How high-frequency electronics can boost EW effects for ground forces

The proliferation of threats on the battlefield has been pushing ground forces toward seeking advanced EW solutions. The development of new designs and production of high-frequency electronics in small form factors can support troops to overcome threats in this domain.

Although extended reach requires increased bandwidth, it has the potential to amplify many systems and subsystems in the intelligence, radar, detection, target engagement, navigation and communications arena.

Speaking to Shephard at the AUSA 2023 exhibition, in Washington DC, Eyal Wilf, co-CEO and chief business officer of Israeli company Advanced by STG Group, explained that the hardware of traditional EW solutions