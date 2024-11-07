HII awarded contract to support US ground vehicles

HII will support the enhancement of power and mobility of vehicles in service with US forces under a US$197 million contract in support of the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center (CCDC GVSC).

The contract is to the company’s Mission Technologies division and was awarded by the US Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron under the DoDIAC multiple-award contract vehicle.

This and similar contracts are to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository, and the research and development, and science and technology communities.

Under the contract HII will research and develop enhancements for GVSC’s ground combat systems and service lifecycle efforts.

There will be an emphasis on vehicle power and mobility, and the research will apply to the full suite of army vehicles, from manned and unmanned ground combat vehicles to hybrid, joint light tactical and robotic vehicles.

GVSC has contracted for a range of efforts to improve and maintain vehicle capability.

In May 2024, the army awarded Concurrent Technologies a $13 million contract to help reduce the weight and improve survivability of combat vehicles and effort led by the GVSC.

This initiative covers efforts to develop and apply advanced materials and manufacturing processes with the aid of machine learning.

In September 2022, American Rheinmetall Vehicles signed a cooperative agreement with the CCDC GVSC to develop integrated combat vehicle suspension, track and running gear technologies.