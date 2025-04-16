Hanwha Aerospace to jointly produce guided missiles in Poland

Hanwha Aerospace has signed a joint venture with Poland defence company WB Group to manufacture CGR80 guided missiles for the K239 Chunmoo, known locally as the Homar-K, multiple rocket launch system.

Hanwha Aerospace will have a 51% majority stake in the new venture, while WB Electronics, a WB Group subsidiary, will have the remaining 49%.

The joint venture will produce 80km-range missiles, which are intended for use in the Homar-K. The agreement also enables the transfer of technology and skills to the Polish defence industry.

According to the Polish Ministry of Defence, the first missiles will leave the