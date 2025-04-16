To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hanwha Aerospace to jointly produce guided missiles in Poland

16th April 2025 - 16:16 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The CGR80 is a guided artillery rocket developed for the K239 Chunmoo. (Photo: Poland Ministry of National Defence)

The joint venture between Hanwha Aerospace and Poland’s WB Group will see them locally produce CGR80 missiles for the Homar-K multiple rocket launch system, with the first batch produced by 2028.

Hanwha Aerospace has signed a joint venture with Poland defence company WB Group to manufacture CGR80 guided missiles for the K239 Chunmoo, known locally as the Homar-K, multiple rocket launch system.

Hanwha Aerospace will have a 51% majority stake in the new venture, while WB Electronics, a WB Group subsidiary, will have the remaining 49%.

The joint venture will produce 80km-range missiles, which are intended for use in the Homar-K. The agreement also enables the transfer of technology and skills to the Polish defence industry.

According to the Polish Ministry of Defence, the first missiles will leave the

