Greece opts for PULS long-range artillery as demand for capability surges
Greece has ordered the Elbit Systems PULS (Precise and Universal Launching System) modular, truck‑mounted, multiple‑launch artillery rocket system under a €650 million (US$750 million) contract signed on 6 April.
The contract will be fulfilled over the next four years and will include an additional 10-year period of follow-on support.
According to a statement from Elbit Systems, the contract is for launchers and a munition package which includes training rockets, operational precision-guided rockets for various ranges and loitering munitions.
The number of systems ordered was not disclosed but the Netherlands ordered 20 PULS in May 2023 for approximately US$305 million to
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