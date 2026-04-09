Greece opts for PULS long-range artillery as demand for capability surges

Greece has ordered the Elbit Systems PULS (Precise and Universal Launching System) modular, truck‑mounted, multiple‑launch artillery rocket system under a €650 million (US$750 million) contract signed on 6 April.

The contract will be fulfilled over the next four years and will include an additional 10-year period of follow-on support.

According to a statement from Elbit Systems, the contract is for launchers and a munition package which includes training rockets, operational precision-guided rockets for various ranges and loitering munitions.

The number of systems ordered was not disclosed but the Netherlands ordered 20 PULS in May 2023 for approximately US$305 million to