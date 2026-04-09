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Greece opts for PULS long-range artillery as demand for capability surges

9th April 2026 - 08:40 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Elbit Systems will collaborate with Greek industry to produce the PULS artillery rocket system in country. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Greece’s selection of PULS makes it the sixth European country to choose the system and follows Sweden’s plan to buy HIMARS and Norway’s selection of Chunmoo artillery systems. The diverse choices for a similar capability highlight demand and a desire for European industrial capacity.

Greece has ordered the Elbit Systems PULS (Precise and Universal Launching System) modular, truck‑mounted, multiple‑launch artillery rocket system under a €650 million (US$750 million) contract signed on 6 April.

The contract will be fulfilled over the next four years and will include an additional 10-year period of follow-on support.

According to a statement from Elbit Systems, the contract is for launchers and a munition package which includes training rockets, operational precision-guided rockets for various ranges and loitering munitions.

The number of systems ordered was not disclosed but the Netherlands ordered 20 PULS in May 2023 for approximately US$305 million to

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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