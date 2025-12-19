Germany signs multi-billion-dollar deals for 6x6 CAVS and GDELS Eagle vehicles
Germany has signed for 296 Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers under the trans-European Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme. The deal, worth more than €1 billion (US$1.2 billion), will sit alongside a contract option which could double the value of the agreement.
The contracts involve the acquisition of up to 876 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles in four different variants, including those equipped with the Patria NEw MOrtar (NEMO) 120mm mortar turret and Kongsberg RS4 remote control weapon system.
It is planned that deliveries will begin next year with Finnish-made vehicles followed by technology transfer to German engine maker
