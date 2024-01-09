Germany outlines recent contributions to Ukraine and future plans

Germany has outlined its latest contributions to Ukraine forces for its war against Russia, including dozens of vehicles and 750,000 rounds of small arms ammunition, and has detailed plans to supply Leopard 1A5 tanks, trucks, rifles, anti-tank mines and counter-UAS systems.

Aside from the US, Germany has been among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in terms of equipment and ammunition.

In a statement from the German government, the most recent contributions were 10 Marder IFVs (in addition to 80 previously supplied), Leopard 2A6 ammunition, 9,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition (in addition to 35,890 previously) and 1,162 winter camouflage nets.

In terms