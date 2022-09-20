To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany orders TGS 8x4 vehicles for airfield refuelling

20th September 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles is providing TGS 8x4 trucks to the Bundeswehr. (Photo: RMMV)

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles is supplying up to 53 airfield refuelling vehicles for the German Army and German Air Force.

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) is to provide 48 airfield refuelling vehicles plus fuelling components and special tools for the German Armed Forces, with the option for five more.

‘Booked in June 2022 [following a competitive tender], the order is worth a figure in the mid-two-digit million-euro range,’ Rheinmetall noted on 19 September.

The TGS 8x4 fuel trucks will be deployed at German Army and German Air Force airfields. Deliveries will begin in July 2023 and will be completed by the end of 2024.

The order also encompasses a 12-year service and maintenance period.

RMMV developed the TGS 8x4 vehicle in close cooperation with aviation fuelling specialists Esterer. Features of the vehicle include a 22,000-litre tank capacity, a modern filter and a ‘digitized build-on that can be linked to information systems’, Rheinmetall noted.

