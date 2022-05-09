Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles delivers 3000 UTVs to Germany

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles has announced two milestones, first the delivery of 3000 Unprotected Transport Vehicles (UTVs) and second the handover of a new palletised load-handling system.

In June 2020 the Bundeswehr entered an agreement with Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicle Systems for the supply of up to 4,000 palletised load-handling systems, the contract finishes in 2027.

The palletised load-handling systems, known as Wechselladersysteme, or WLS, are mounted on RMMV’s family of HX military trucks, ensuring high commonality to the already fielded UTVs.

The main feature of the WLS is the hook loader, developed by the Hiab company. This means that the flatracks in use with the Bundeswehr can be picked up and set down on almost any terrain without the need for additional handling equipment.

The protected WLS, with its protected cabin, will substantially increase the survivability, sustainment capability and tactical flexibility of the logistics formations of the German Federal Armed Forces.

In July 2017 the Bundeswehr contracted with Rheinmetall MAN to supply its new family of UTVs capable of carrying payloads of 5t and 15t. The delivery of 3000 vehicles is 1000 more than was envisaged in the original contract.