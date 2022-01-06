Germany issues EOD equipment tender

Arnold Defense gains FZ275 firing certification
FZ275 becomes the latest 2.75-inch rocket to be certified with the Fletcher launcher.
German Army troops are to receive new dual-sensor EOD equipment after defence procurement agency BAAINBw released an invitation to bid on 30 December 2021.
BAAINBw will acquire 385 handheld sensors comprising a metal detector and ground penetration radar, together with accessories (charger, battery pack, adapter plug for connecting the sound plug to the helmet headphones, storage and transport packaging, transport bag and operating manual).
Bids are due by 31 January 2022.
Applicants must provide proof that they have previously provided EOD equipment either to the German Armed Forces, NATO member states or the armed forces of EU member states.
Elbit is to provide more UT30 MK2 turrets to Croatia.
The US Army has contracted Northrop Grumman to produce its IBCS C2 solution.
Static tests for the rocket motor bring PrSM closer to full production.
New rifles for Finland will replace 7.62mm Tkiv and Dragunov weapons.
Patria continues lifecycle support for XA-180EST and XA-188 wheeled APCs used by Estonia.