Germany issues EOD equipment tender

A total of 385 new handheld EOD sensors are being ordered for the German Army. (Photo: Bundeswehr)

The German Army will acquire 385 handheld dual-sensor EOD systems.

German Army troops are to receive new dual-sensor EOD equipment after defence procurement agency BAAINBw released an invitation to bid on 30 December 2021.

BAAINBw will acquire 385 handheld sensors comprising a metal detector and ground penetration radar, together with accessories (charger, battery pack, adapter plug for connecting the sound plug to the helmet headphones, storage and transport packaging, transport bag and operating manual).

Bids are due by 31 January 2022.

Applicants must provide proof that they have previously provided EOD equipment either to the German Armed Forces, NATO member states or the armed forces of EU member states.