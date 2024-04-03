Germany commits more money to artillery for Ukraine

Germany has committed further funds to supply Ukraine with artillery, taking the country’s commitment for munitions over the past four weeks to more than €1 billion (US$1 billion) and cementing its place as the second biggest backer of the Eastern European country in its war against invading Russian forces.

Artillery, particularly 155mm and 120mm shells, has proven crucial to Ukraine across its 1,000km frontline as Germany and Rheinmetall have been vital partners in helping it meet substantial demands and replacing supplies used from countries’ stockpiles.

In the most recent development, Reuters reported that Germany would supply 180,000 rounds of artillery shells as a