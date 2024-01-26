Germany commits €1.2 billion to close air defence system
Germany’s Short- and Very Short-Range Air Defence System Consortium (ARGE NNbS) has been awarded a €1.2 billion (US$1.5 billion) contract to provide the country with an air defence which will integrate existing and new systems.
Under the Air Defence System, Short- and Very Short-Range (LVS NNbS) requirement, the consortium of Rheinmetall Electronics, Diehl Defence and Hensoldt Sensors will optimise medium-range air defence, as well as developing high-mobility air defence capabilities for protecting manoeuvre forces from aerial threats.
The contract has been split at approximately €607 million to Rheinmetall, €339 million for Diehl and €284 million for Hensoldt.
Key objectives include achieving the necessary networking of individual components, integration of the medium-range IRIS T-SLM guided missile, assuring interoperability and extending the intercept zone to include short-range threats.
Networking will enable connection to the IRIS T-SLM fire units currently under procurement as well as to the Skyranger 30 ground-based mobile air defence system as it enters service.
The consortium was formed in 2021 and in a statement released the time said it “aimed to deliver an indigenous and low-risk solution for Germany with comprehensive logistics support including integration of components already in use by the Bundeswehr”.
