​Germany calls for Mammoth to meet SOF requirements

The Mammoth vehicle for German SOF will use the same GRF 5.12 chassis as other Defenture products such as the ATTV. (Photo: Defenture)

German special forces may adopt up to 80 Mammoth modular vehicles from Defenture to meet the requirements of two programmes.

Netherlands-based Defenture on 5 August announced a deal to develop and produce up to 80 tactical vehicles in various configurations for German SOF.

Defenture did not disclose the value or duration of the contract from German defence procurement agency BAIINBw but the company noted that the ‘platform of choice’ is the 9t modular all-wheel drive Defenture Mammoth, which is based on the GRF 5.12 chassis used by SOF in the Netherlands and other countries.

Initially, Defenture will provide a total of four prototype vehicles in configurations for the AGF 2 (medium SF reconnaissance/combat) and UFK (medium tactical SF support) programmes.

‘Each platform will be equipped with various systems like shot detection systems, radios, long- and short-range EO, weapon mounts and internal communication systems,’ the company stated.

It added: ‘Based on thorough end user testing, final configurations will be set as the start of the assembly of a complete series, comprising of a maximum of 80 vehicles.’

Together with its industry partners, Defenture will also support the Bundeswehr with lifetime service, support and training.

Defenture previously delivered lightweight vehicles with the GRF 5.12 chassis to Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.