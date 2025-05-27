German MARS III tests Kongsberg NSM

KNDS Deutschland has successfully tested its MARS III (Multi-domain Artillery Rocket System Third Generation) in Norway in the coastal defence role, sources have revealed to Shephard.

MARS is a German designation for its 38 M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) weapons. During a virtual conference held in May 2021, the head of Germany’s BAAINBw procurement office stated that the German Army plans to fund a mid-life upgrade for its fleet of the MARS weapon.

Specific details of the upgrade were not discussed, but the BAAINBw head said that it is expected to replace obsolescent subsystems and integrate