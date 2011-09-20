German Army orders 31 MUNGO 2 vehicles

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Europe´s market leader for highly protected wheeled and tracked vehicles, has received an order from the German Army for the assembly and delivery of 31 further MUNGO 2 Multi-purpose vehicles for the Special Operations Division (DSO). The first three pre-series prototypes were delivered and qualified technically and tactically in an operational test. The delivery of another 31 vehicles will be completed until 2013.

As all other vehicles of the MUNGO family of air-portable vehicles, with its small size and low overall weight the MUNGO 2 Multi-purpose was specifically developed for transportation on a CH-53 transport helicopter. With its universal hydraulics and transport system this multi-purpose version is particularly suitable for the mission-specific transport of munitions, fuel, maintenance and NBC- decontamination equipment. A quick-change system for front mounting implements additionally enables the deployment of engineering systems. With a payload of up to 1.5 tons the MUNGO 2 Multi-purpose can additionally transport supply or armament in trailer operations.

Tailored specifically to the requirements of highly-mobile air-portable forces and built on the system criteria of the MUNGO-family, the MUNGO 2 Multi-purpose additionally convinces through a chassis optimized in continuous improvement for special missions, for example in Afghanistan.

In addition, the vehicle is perfectly protected against ballistic, mine and IED threats. Fully armoured and separated from the chassis, the floor provides along with a safety cell maximum protection for the two-headed crew.

Until now KMW has delivered more than 400 MUNGO in the three different versions - troop transporters, multi-purpose vehicles and large space cabins - to the German Army.

Source: KMW