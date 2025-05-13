GDELS unveils Nemesis 155mm SPG at FEINDEF
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has unveiled the 155mm/52 cal tracked self-propelled (SP) artillery system Nemesis at the International Defence & Security Exhibition (FEINDEF) in Madrid, Spain.
The system is based on the GDELS ASCOD (Austrian Spanish Co-Operative Development) chassis which is currently deployed in the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) role by Austria (as the Ulan) and Spain (as the Pizarro).
A small number of ASCOD have also been supplied to the Philippines including 18 Sabra light tank, one command post and one recovery vehicle via Elbit Systems. A total of 42 were recently ordered from GDELS by Latvia
