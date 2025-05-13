To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GDELS unveils Nemesis 155mm SPG at FEINDEF

13th May 2025 - 17:37 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Madrid, Spain

The Spanish Nemesis brings together a modified ASCOD tracked chassis with composite rubber tracks on the rear of which is mounted a KNDS Deutschland 155mm Artillery Gun Module which is already in production for the Ukraine. (Photo: GDELS)

GDELS has unveiled the Nemesis self-propelled artillery system, combining the ASCOD chassis with KNDS’s Artillery Gun Module to enhance European artillery capabilities.

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has unveiled the 155mm/52 cal tracked self-propelled (SP) artillery system Nemesis at the International Defence & Security Exhibition (FEINDEF) in Madrid, Spain.

The system is based on the GDELS ASCOD (Austrian Spanish Co-Operative Development) chassis which is currently deployed in the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) role by Austria (as the Ulan) and Spain (as the Pizarro).

A small number of ASCOD have also been supplied to the Philippines including 18 Sabra light tank, one command post and one recovery vehicle via Elbit Systems. A total of 42 were recently ordered from GDELS by Latvia

